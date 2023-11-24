Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Entravision Communications stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $363.44 million, a P/E ratio of 413.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $274.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,002.00%.

In other Entravision Communications news, CEO Michael J. Christenson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,302,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,354.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 131.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 215,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 122,359 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,125,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 47,357 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 326,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 167,553 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

