Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,362,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 444,377 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.41% of Equity Residential worth $353,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $1,822,309,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 99,398.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,783,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,526,000 after buying an additional 6,776,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,773,000 after buying an additional 1,415,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after buying an additional 1,269,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $63,361,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.13. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 147.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on EQR. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

