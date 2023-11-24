ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Shares Down 0.4%

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.26. Approximately 404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.
ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71.
ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.4437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
