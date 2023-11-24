Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Exelon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exelon

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,649,000 after buying an additional 3,558,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,769,000 after buying an additional 837,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,004,000 after buying an additional 415,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Exelon by 41.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after buying an additional 5,224,703 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.