ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 38,004 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,020 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,004 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $41.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on eBay

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.