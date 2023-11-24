ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 28,146 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $198.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.56.

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

