Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Cut by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,948 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 573.8% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 37,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 32,342 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,435,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,959,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,850,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,886,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

