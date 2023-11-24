Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s 10th Largest Position

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,453,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 194,626 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Exxon Mobil worth $477,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 37,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 32,342 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $204,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,435,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,224,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,884,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

