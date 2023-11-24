Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.7% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 45,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.26.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,641,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,886,623. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $416.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

