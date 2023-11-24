Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Position Lowered by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 87.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $936.80.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares in the company, valued at $37,079,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares in the company, valued at $37,079,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total transaction of $1,397,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,027 shares of company stock worth $17,394,346 over the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,061.96 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $570.81 and a 12 month high of $1,077.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $918.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $854.19.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

