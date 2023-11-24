Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,065.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $918.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $854.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $570.81 and a twelve month high of $1,077.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total value of $2,519,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total transaction of $2,623,309.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,027 shares of company stock valued at $17,394,346 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $936.80.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

