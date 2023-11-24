Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $480.53. 84,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,570. The company has a fifty day moving average of $453.13 and a 200 day moving average of $454.07. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $544.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ELV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

