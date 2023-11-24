Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,839 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Sarl grew its position in NIKE by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 122,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,505,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in NIKE by 13.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 249,206 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,505,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $313,585,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in NIKE by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,412,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,143,161,000 after buying an additional 1,480,256 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 15.0% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

NIKE stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.69. 559,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,979. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $163.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.41.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

