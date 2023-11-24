Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Trading Up 1.1%

Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $17.15. Approximately 709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Fidelity Digital Health ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 million, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Fidelity Digital Health ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Digital Health ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 8.72% of Fidelity Digital Health ETF worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fidelity Digital Health ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Digital Health ETF (FDHT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Digital Health index, a market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies involved in digital health technologies. FDHT was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.