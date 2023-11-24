Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Trading Up 0%

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.02 and last traded at $41.02. 217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.01.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.
The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.
