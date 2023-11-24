Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Trading Up 0%

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.02 and last traded at $41.02. 217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.01.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000.

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

