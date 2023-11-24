Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 3,960 Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 2.62% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17,336.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 117,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 116,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 806,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,270,000 after acquiring an additional 411,098 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEMX opened at $30.14 on Friday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a market cap of $78.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.71.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EEMX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

