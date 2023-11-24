Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 4,468 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $96.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

