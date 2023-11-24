Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.15% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HACK stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.