Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of IUSV opened at $79.49 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $81.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

