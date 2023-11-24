Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $41.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.10. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $46.60.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

