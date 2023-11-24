Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $2.46 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

