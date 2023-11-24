Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.96.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

