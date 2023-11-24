Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT opened at $111.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $121.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

