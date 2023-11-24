Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

