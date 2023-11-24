Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 186 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $163.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

