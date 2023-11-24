Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,475 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.19% of Viasat worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Viasat by 12.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 14.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,971,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,582,000 after buying an additional 253,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Viasat in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Viasat by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Viasat by 26.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $121,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $130,892 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Viasat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

