Finnovate Acquisition (NASDAQ:FNVTU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 10,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 618% from the average daily volume of 1,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Finnovate Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

