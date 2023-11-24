First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price Down 2.1%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $155.72 and last traded at $156.42. 369,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,316,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.72.

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,121 shares of company stock worth $2,049,043. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Solar by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

