First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Stake Boosted by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 744.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,562,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the third quarter valued at $724,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5,592.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the second quarter valued at about $689,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGR opened at $38.52 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $98.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

