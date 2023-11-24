Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Shares Down 4.4%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.01. Approximately 5,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 16,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Forafric Global Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forafric Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Forafric Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forafric Global by 380.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 48,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forafric Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Forafric Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Forafric Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.