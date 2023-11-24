Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 53.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 735,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830,456 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FOX were worth $25,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FOX by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.93.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

