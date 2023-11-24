Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 115,789 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,789 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.51% of Elevance Health worth $536,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 39.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,163,000 after buying an additional 63,121 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,639,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $479.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $453.13 and its 200 day moving average is $454.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $544.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

