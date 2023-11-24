Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 112,976 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,726,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,976 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.85% of CBRE Group worth $462,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 213.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CBRE Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in CBRE Group by 158.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,028,000 after acquiring an additional 365,033 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CBRE Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 279,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $78.46 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.34.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

