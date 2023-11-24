Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 2,720 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.56% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $339,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,934,000 after acquiring an additional 117,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,344 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after buying an additional 78,975 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 836,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,844,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $330.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $144.10 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.51.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

