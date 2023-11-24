Franklin Resources Inc. Has $346.32 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,967,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,172 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Snowflake worth $346,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Snowflake by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,603.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,688,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,603.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,688,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,446 shares of company stock worth $14,733,361 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Citigroup upped their target price on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.52.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $193.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.63.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

