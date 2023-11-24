Franklin Resources Inc. Has $351.13 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.45% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $351,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.64.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $799.73 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $853.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $815.01 and its 200-day moving average is $782.34. The firm has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,126 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

