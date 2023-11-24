Franklin Resources Inc. Has $364.54 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,068,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,467 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.75% of Microchip Technology worth $364,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

