Franklin Resources Inc. Has $423.87 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,875,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 766,790 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.02% of Capital One Financial worth $423,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,947,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 16,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.7% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,601,000 after purchasing an additional 134,252 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.51.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,505. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $106.77 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

