Franklin Resources Inc. Has $428.38 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,973,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 384,328 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $428,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 1,589.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,936,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,363,000 after buying an additional 1,821,662 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3,380.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,759,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,276,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $448,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,021 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Voya Financial by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,950,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $568,145,000 after buying an additional 1,097,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

VOYA opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average is $70.05.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

