Franklin Resources Inc. Has $486.38 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.90% of Global Payments worth $486,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 82,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,008,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.46.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

