Franklin Resources Inc. Has $520.86 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,142,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Northrop Grumman worth $520,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $471.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $460.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $549.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.