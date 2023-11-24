Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,991 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.55% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $383,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTW. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,367,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $244.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.59. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

