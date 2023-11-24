Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 179 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $401,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,302.29.

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,078.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,056.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,204.87.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

