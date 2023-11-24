Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,322,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,305,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 4.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 51.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,425,000 after buying an additional 970,327 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 51.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after buying an additional 23,647 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

In other news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FERG. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $166.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.92. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $171.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

