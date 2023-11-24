Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 6,390 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.76% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $329,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $181.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.55.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

