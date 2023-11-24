Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,617,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671,616 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 46.69% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $430,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLQL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,466,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,698,000 after purchasing an additional 53,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $23,992,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 170,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29,229 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

FLQL stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $946.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.91. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

