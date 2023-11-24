Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 526,889 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,889 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.84% of Truist Financial worth $740,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.51.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

TFC opened at $31.49 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

