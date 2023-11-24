Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 307,915 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,915 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.01% of American Electric Power worth $870,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 84.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.