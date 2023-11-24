Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,905,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Marriott International worth $898,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 6,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.3 %

MAR stock opened at $209.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.37 and a twelve month high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

