Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Electronic Arts worth $768,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,962.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $4,207,770. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $136.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.65 and a 200 day moving average of $126.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.